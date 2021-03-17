Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Huawei P30

Самсунг Галакси А52 5G
VS
Хуавей П30
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Huawei P30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (809 against 637 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 336K)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 710 and 649 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 5G +27%
809 nits
Huawei P30
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%
Huawei P30 +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 950 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
1989
Huawei P30 +30%
2582
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G
336431
Huawei P30 +15%
387968

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 5G
n/a
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date March 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.

