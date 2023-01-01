Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 394K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 394K) The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52 5G 784 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 5G 84.9% Edge (2022) +4% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:27 hr - Watching video 14:55 hr - Gaming 05:39 hr - Standby 106 hr - General battery life Galaxy A52 5G 30:59 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52 5G 107 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy A52 5G 90 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A52 5G 102 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A52 5G 89 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 August 2022 Release date March 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.