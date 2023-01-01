Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 394K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52 5G
784 nits
Edge (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%
Edge (2022) +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
631
Edge (2022) +19%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G
1813
Edge (2022) +17%
2127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52 5G
394143
Edge (2022) +33%
522887
CPU 120704 137500
GPU 93965 159729
Memory 70414 96303
UX 111773 129591
Total score 394143 522887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52 5G
1104
Edge (2022) +127%
2506
Max surface temperature 39.2 °C -
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 6 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 1104 2506
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A52 5G
8510
Edge (2022) +47%
12525
Web score 7551 11399
Video editing 7115 7138
Photo editing 18281 25422
Data manipulation 7205 9341
Writing score 7265 16103
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:27 hr -
Watching video 14:55 hr -
Gaming 05:39 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A52 5G
30:59 hr
Edge (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 August 2022
Release date March 2021 August 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

