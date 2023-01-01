Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 394K)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|170 g (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G610 MC3
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Edge (2022) +19%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Edge (2022) +17%
2127
|CPU
|120704
|137500
|GPU
|93965
|159729
|Memory
|70414
|96303
|UX
|111773
|129591
|Total score
|394143
|522887
|Max surface temperature
|39.2 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|1104
|2506
|Web score
|7551
|11399
|Video editing
|7115
|7138
|Photo editing
|18281
|25422
|Data manipulation
|7205
|9341
|Writing score
|7265
|16103
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|09:27 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:55 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|-
|Standby
|106 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|0.7 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|August 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.
