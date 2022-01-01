Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.