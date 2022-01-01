Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Motorola Moto G50

VS
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Delivers 115% higher maximum brightness (780 against 362 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 283K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (42:53 vs 30:59 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 93.2%
PWM 250 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 44 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 5G +115%
780 nits
Moto G50
362 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G +2%
84.9%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +26%
631
Moto G50
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +11%
1805
Moto G50
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52 5G +40%
396715
Moto G50
283245
CPU 120704 93433
GPU 93965 55175
Memory 70414 56324
UX 111773 79177
Total score 396715 283245
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52 5G +12%
1103
Moto G50
982
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1103 982
PCMark 3.0 score - 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 26.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:27 hr 15:36 hr
Watching video 14:55 hr 15:58 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 06:49 hr
Standby 106 hr 153 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52 5G
30:59 hr
Moto G50 +38%
42:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52 5G +12%
89 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
