Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Motorola Moto G50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Delivers 115% higher maximum brightness (780 against 362 nits)
- 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 283K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
- Shows 38% longer battery life (42:53 vs 30:59 hours)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|93.2%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|2336000 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|44 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1889:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +26%
631
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +11%
1805
1622
|CPU
|120704
|93433
|GPU
|93965
|55175
|Memory
|70414
|56324
|UX
|111773
|79177
|Total score
|396715
|283245
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|1103
|982
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8371
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|2:35 hr
|Web browsing
|09:27 hr
|15:36 hr
|Watching video
|14:55 hr
|15:58 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|06:49 hr
|Standby
|106 hr
|153 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|April 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.
