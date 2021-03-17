Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 295K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 631 and 543 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 5G
774 nits
Moto G60
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%
Moto G60
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +16%
631
Moto G60
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +3%
1815
Moto G60
1765
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G +11%
326977
Moto G60
295762
AnTuTu Android Results (75th and 96th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:39 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 5G
12:55 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 5G
18:59 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 5G
32:31 hr
Moto G60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date March 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 194 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

