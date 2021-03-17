Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 5G vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 180K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (810 against 503 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52 5G
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
Response time - 41.8 ms
Contrast - 1631:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 5G +61%
810 nits
Nokia 5.4
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 5G +4%
84.9%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +29%
654
Nokia 5.4
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +32%
2013
Nokia 5.4
1524
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G +85%
333724
Nokia 5.4
180876
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 Android One
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time - 2:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date March 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.

