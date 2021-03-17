Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Nokia 7.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 181K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (810 against 593 nits)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +96%
654
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +37%
2013
1473
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
144841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G +84%
333724
181515
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Android One
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
28:64 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy A52 5G +19%
107
90
Video quality
Galaxy A52 5G +20%
90
75
Generic camera score
Galaxy A52 5G +20%
102
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1