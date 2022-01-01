Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.