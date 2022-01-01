Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 394K)

Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 788 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A52 5G 788 nits OnePlus 9RT +65% 1303 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 5G 84.9% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 660 GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A52 5G 637 OnePlus 9RT +47% 937 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A52 5G 1826 OnePlus 9RT +83% 3334 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A52 5G 394177 OnePlus 9RT +84% 723618 CPU 121682 174825 GPU 93019 292456 Memory 71619 116096 UX 107004 133482 Total score 394177 723618 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A52 5G 1103 OnePlus 9RT +432% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 6 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 1103 5867 AnTuTu Benchmark Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 12 OS size 26.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52 5G 107 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy A52 5G 90 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A52 5G 102 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52 5G 89 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.