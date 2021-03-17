Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.