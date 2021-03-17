Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A41
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 148K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
- Shows 9% longer battery life (111 vs 102 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (774 against 621 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|431 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|85.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.4%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +108%
631
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +51%
1815
1203
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
109619
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 5G +120%
326977
148767
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 2.1
|OS size
|-
|18.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:55 hr
Galaxy A41 +14%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 5G +16%
18:59 hr
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 5G +35%
32:31 hr
24:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 400 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1