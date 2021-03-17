Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Apple iPhone X VS Samsung Galaxy A52 Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Shows 42% longer battery life (105 vs 74 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (789 against 676 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI)

78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 524 points

Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.9% Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.3% 99.3% PWM 183 Hz 240 Hz Response time 4.4 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A52 +17% 789 nits iPhone X 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 +2% 84.9% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2300 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU GPU clock 750 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A52 524 iPhone X +78% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A52 1563 iPhone X +52% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A52 347378 iPhone X +3% 357154 CPU 108073 101650 GPU 87614 127329 Memory 60191 55078 UX 93283 75192 Total score 347378 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A52 1041 iPhone X +242% 3561 Stability 99% 62% Graphics test 6 FPS 21 FPS Graphics score 1041 3561 PCMark 3.0 score 8682 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 25.8 GB 5.3 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52 n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Galaxy A52 n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Galaxy A52 n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52 +4% 88.8 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2017 Release date March 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.