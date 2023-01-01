Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 7

Самсунг Галакси А52
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Samsung Galaxy A52
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (32:10 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 336K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (964 against 792 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.5%
PWM 183 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52
792 nits
Pixel 7 +22%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52
84.1%
Pixel 7 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2300 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52
523
Pixel 7 +99%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1575
Pixel 7 +107%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52
336658
Pixel 7 +122%
748242
CPU 106114 203616
GPU 85526 295372
Memory 55594 108654
UX 90668 142235
Total score 336658 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52
1040
Pixel 7 +527%
6523
Max surface temperature 40.1 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 6 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 1040 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A52
8747
Pixel 7 +21%
10551
Web score 7219 7506
Video editing 6258 6176
Photo editing 17328 17801
Data manipulation 7512 10086
Writing score 8998 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 25.8 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:08 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 12:14 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 117 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52 +10%
32:10 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A52 +1%
88.8 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date March 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Pixel 7
3. Edge (2022) vs Pixel 7
4. iPhone 13 vs Pixel 7
5. Pixel 6a vs Pixel 7
6. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A52
7. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A52
8. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A52
9. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A52
10. Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy A52
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish