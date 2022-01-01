Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (787 against 466 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Shows 22% longer battery life (128 vs 105 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

The phone is 7-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - PWM 183 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A52 +69% 787 nits Note 11 Pro 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 84.9% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A52 520 Note 11 Pro 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A52 1562 Note 11 Pro +15% 1789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A52 333045 Note 11 Pro +1% 337278 CPU 105587 95124 GPU 84185 76677 Memory 53557 73996 UX 91279 93094 Total score 333045 337278 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A52 1040 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1040 - PCMark 3.0 score 8622 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 XOS 10 OS size 25.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52 88.8 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.