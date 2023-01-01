Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A52
VS
64 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Samsung Galaxy A52
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (32:10 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (999 against 788 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 25W)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 334K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 87.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 95.5%
PWM 183 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52
788 nits
Edge 30 Neo +27%
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52
84.1%
Edge 30 Neo +4%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52
525
Edge 30 Neo +30%
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1575
Edge 30 Neo +26%
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52
334672
Edge 30 Neo +19%
397809
CPU 106114 118163
GPU 85526 101975
Memory 55594 69029
UX 90668 112276
Total score 334672 397809
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52
1039
Edge 30 Neo +16%
1205
Max surface temperature 40.1 °C 36.3 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1039 1205
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A52
8772
Edge 30 Neo +16%
10149
Web score 7241 9121
Video editing 6264 4474
Photo editing 17402 20396
Data manipulation 7498 8461
Writing score 9025 14803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 25.8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:08 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 12:14 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 117 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52 +12%
32:10 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A52 +1%
88.8 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A53 5G and Edge 30 Neo
2. Edge 30 and Edge 30 Neo
3. Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A52
4. Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A52
5. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A52
6. Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A52
7. Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy A52
8. Pixel 6a and Galaxy A52
9. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A52
10. Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A52
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский