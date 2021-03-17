Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.