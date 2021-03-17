Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Nokia 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A52
VS
Nokia 7 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A52
Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (794 against 429 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (105 vs 87 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 77.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 2082:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 +85%
794 nits
7 Plus
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 +9%
84.9%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 512
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52
520
7 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1551
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52
260544
7 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Android One
OS size 25.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 +29%
14:37 hr
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 +23%
14:02 hr
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 +70%
36:40 hr
7 Plus
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52
n/a
7 Plus
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2018
Release date March 2021 March 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

