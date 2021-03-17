Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.