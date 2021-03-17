Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Nokia 7 Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (794 against 429 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
- Shows 21% longer battery life (105 vs 87 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|77.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2082:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1551
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
260544
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Android One
|OS size
|25.8 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52 +29%
14:37 hr
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52 +23%
14:02 hr
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 +70%
36:40 hr
21:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.361 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|1.776 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.
