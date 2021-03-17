Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Nokia G20

Самсунг Галакси А52
VS
Нокиа G20
Samsung Galaxy A52
Nokia G20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 183 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52
781 nits
Nokia G20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 +4%
84.9%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 750 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 +198%
522
Nokia G20
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 +58%
1557
Nokia G20
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52
281690
Nokia G20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 25.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52
36:40 hr
Nokia G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52
88.8 dB
Nokia G20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date March 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
