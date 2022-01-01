Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Nokia G50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% higher pixel density (405 vs 252 PPI)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (789 against 522 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Nokia G50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 252 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 91.2%
PWM 183 Hz 2358000 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 42.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2367:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 +51%
789 nits
Nokia G50
522 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52
84.9%
Nokia G50
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Nokia G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 +4%
522
Nokia G50
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1576
Nokia G50 +5%
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52 +4%
332349
Nokia G50
318044
CPU 105587 -
GPU 84185 -
Memory 53557 -
UX 91279 -
Total score 332349 318044
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52 +5%
1040
Nokia G50
986
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1040 986
PCMark 3.0 score 8622 7092
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 25.8 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Nokia G50
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Nokia G50
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52
36:40 hr
Nokia G50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52 +1%
88.8 dB
Nokia G50
87.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

