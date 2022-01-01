Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Nokia G50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 61% higher pixel density (405 vs 252 PPI)
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (789 against 522 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|252 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|91.2%
|PWM
|183 Hz
|2358000 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|42.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2367:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 +4%
522
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1576
Nokia G50 +5%
1658
|CPU
|105587
|-
|GPU
|84185
|-
|Memory
|53557
|-
|UX
|91279
|-
|Total score
|332349
|318044
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|1040
|986
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8622
|7092
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|25.8 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
36:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.
