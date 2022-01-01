Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Nokia G60 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Nokia G60

Samsung Galaxy A52
Nokia G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Nokia G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (796 against 418 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 341K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 673 and 530 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Nokia G60

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98%
PWM 183 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1544:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52 +90%
796 nits
Nokia G60
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 165.99 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.93 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.61 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 +2%
84.1%
Nokia G60
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Nokia G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52
530
Nokia G60 +27%
673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1579
Nokia G60 +20%
1896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52
341027
Nokia G60 +19%
405024
CPU 106114 -
GPU 85526 -
Memory 55594 -
UX 90668 -
Total score 341027 405024
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1040 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8690 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 25.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:08 hr -
Watching video 12:14 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A52
32:10 hr
Nokia G60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52 +11%
88.8 dB
Nokia G60
79.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G60. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.

