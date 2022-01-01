Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Oppo A95 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A52 Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Optical image stabilization

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 333K)

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 520 points

Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - PWM 183 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A52 787 nits A95 5G +1% 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52 84.9% A95 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A52 520 A95 5G +18% 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A52 1562 A95 5G +18% 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A52 333045 A95 5G +12% 371670 CPU 105587 - GPU 84185 - Memory 53557 - UX 91279 - Total score 333045 371670 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A52 1040 A95 5G n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1040 - PCMark 3.0 score 8622 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 25.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52 88.8 dB A95 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 April 2021 Release date March 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.