Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.