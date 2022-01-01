Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (792 against 564 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (134 vs 105 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 333K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 523 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 97.6%
PWM 183 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms 30 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 +40%
792 nits
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 +1%
84.9%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52
523
Realme 9 Pro +32%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1575
Realme 9 Pro +27%
2004
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52
333257
Realme 9 Pro +19%
397481
CPU 107260 -
GPU 83966 -
Memory 53734 -
UX 90387 -
Total score 333257 397481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52
1040
Realme 9 Pro +16%
1211
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1040 1211
PCMark 3.0 score 8689 9593
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 25.8 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Realme 9 Pro +36%
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Realme 9 Pro +51%
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 +1%
36:40 hr
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52 +6%
88.8 dB
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date March 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.

