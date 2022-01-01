Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (792 against 564 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- Shows 28% longer battery life (134 vs 105 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 333K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 523 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|97.6%
|PWM
|183 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|30 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1230:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
523
Realme 9 Pro +32%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1575
Realme 9 Pro +27%
2004
|CPU
|107260
|-
|GPU
|83966
|-
|Memory
|53734
|-
|UX
|90387
|-
|Total score
|333257
|397481
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1040
|1211
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8689
|9593
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|25.8 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Realme 9 Pro +36%
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:02 hr
Realme 9 Pro +51%
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 +1%
36:40 hr
36:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.
Cast your vote
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11