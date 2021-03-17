Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (784 against 589 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 570 and 516 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|183 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|955 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Realme Narzo 30 5G +10%
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1574
Realme Narzo 30 5G +12%
1770
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
286614
300636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (88th and 100th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|25.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
36:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G.
