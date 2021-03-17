Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Realme Q2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Oppo Realme Q2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q2, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 286K)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 625 and 553 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Realme Q2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52
809 nits
Realme Q2
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 +1%
84.9%
Realme Q2
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo Realme Q2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52
553
Realme Q2 +13%
625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1726
Realme Q2 +11%
1918
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52
286650
Realme Q2 +12%
320574

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Q2.

