Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.