Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (291K versus 94K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (798 against 480 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (123 vs 105 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 96.3%
PWM 183 Hz 337 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 52 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 864:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 +66%
798 nits
Galaxy A12
480 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 +3%
84.9%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 750 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 +215%
535
Galaxy A12
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 +52%
1577
Galaxy A12
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 +209%
291248
Galaxy A12
94272

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 25.8 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Galaxy A12 +27%
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Galaxy A12 +8%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52 +16%
36:40 hr
Galaxy A12
31:34 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (87th and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52 +10%
88.8 dB
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 November 2020
Release date March 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

