Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.