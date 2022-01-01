Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.