Samsung Galaxy A52 vs A24 4G

60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A52
VS
61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (43:08 vs 32:10 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1022 against 794 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A52 and A24 4G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Galaxy A24 4G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 183 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52
794 nits
Galaxy A24 4G +29%
1022 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52 +2%
84.1%
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A24 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1591
Galaxy A24 4G +14%
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52
340250
Galaxy A24 4G +6%
360788
CPU 106114 103750
GPU 85526 84782
Memory 55594 76824
UX 90668 93483
Total score 340250 360788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52
1039
Galaxy A24 4G +19%
1235
Max surface temperature 40.1 °C -
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1039 1235
Web score 7232 8027
Video editing 6274 5566
Photo editing 17402 15535
Data manipulation 7482 7389
Writing score 9070 12256
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 25.8 GB 26.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:08 hr 15:31 hr
Watching video 12:14 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 06:06 hr
Standby 117 hr 155 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52
32:10 hr
Galaxy A24 4G +34%
43:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 April 2023
Release date March 2021 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G. But if the camera, performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (52.9%)
8 (47.1%)
Total votes: 17

