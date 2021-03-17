Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.