Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A40

Самсунг Галакси А52
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 124K)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (800 against 554 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52 +44%
800 nits
Galaxy A40
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52
84.9%
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 +110%
557
Galaxy A40
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 +79%
1737
Galaxy A40
968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A52 +130%
286694
Galaxy A40
124541

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size 25.8 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52
n/a
Galaxy A40
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2019
Release date March 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Galaxy A52
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A52
3. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Galaxy A52
4. Samsung Galaxy A42 or Galaxy A52
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A40
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A40
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A40
8. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Galaxy A40
9. Huawei P40 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish