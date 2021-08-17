Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh

Shows 35% longer battery life (113 vs 84 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (806 against 642 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 507K)

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)

2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 776 points

Weighs 25 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 138.1% 99.4% PWM 231 Hz 226 Hz Response time 9 ms 16 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A52s 5G +26% 806 nits iPhone 12 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9% iPhone 12 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU GPU clock 490 MHz - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A52s 5G 776 iPhone 12 +108% 1611 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A52s 5G 2811 iPhone 12 +45% 4076 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A52s 5G 507431 iPhone 12 +27% 644830 CPU 154688 164857 GPU 154661 272200 Memory 78775 116378 UX 116090 91335 Total score 507431 644830 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A52s 5G 2468 iPhone 12 +205% 7523 Stability 98% 77% Graphics test 14 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 2468 7523 PCMark 3.0 score 12144 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM One UI 3.1 - OS size 26 GB 7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52s 5G +3% 83.6 dB iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2021 October 2020 Release date September 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.