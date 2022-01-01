Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with 1405 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3095 mAh

Shows 33% longer battery life (113 vs 85 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 488K)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 792 nits)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 138.1% 99.8% PWM 231 Hz 510 Hz Response time 9 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A52s 5G 792 nits iPhone 13 Pro +33% 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9% iPhone 13 Pro +1% 86%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 26 GB 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB iPhone 13 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

