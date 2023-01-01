Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Apple iPhone 8 VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Apple iPhone 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh

Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh

Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Thinner bezels – 19.5% more screen real estate

Shows 38% longer battery life (31:30 vs 22:48 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 354K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (799 against 637 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower

Weighs 41 grams less
21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 766 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 138.1% 99.9% PWM 231 Hz Not detected Response time 9 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52s 5G +25% 799 nits iPhone 8 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 148 g (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G +30% 84.9% iPhone 8 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 26 GB 6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 1821 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:19 hr 08:04 hr Watching video 15:35 hr 08:37 hr Gaming 05:10 hr 03:56 hr Standby 110 hr 82 hr General battery life Galaxy A52s 5G +38% 31:30 hr iPhone 8 22:48 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 8 93 Video quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 8 90 Generic camera score Galaxy A52s 5G n/a iPhone 8 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A52s 5G +4% 83.6 dB iPhone 8 80.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2021 September 2017 Release date September 2021 September 2017 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 1.35 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.36 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.