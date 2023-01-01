Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1809 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2691 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (31:30 vs 27:25 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (799 against 615 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 397K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 766 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% 99.9%
PWM 231 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52s 5G +30%
799 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G +26%
84.9%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +12%
2777
iPhone 8 Plus
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +27%
503599
iPhone 8 Plus
397243
CPU 154271 124988
GPU 151603 147976
Memory 79637 61076
UX 118978 66430
Total score 503599 397243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52s 5G
2463
iPhone 8 Plus +39%
3419
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 98% 71%
Graphics test 14 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 2463 3419
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10272 -
Video editing 7094 -
Photo editing 25763 -
Data manipulation 9245 -
Writing score 13625 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 26 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 15:35 hr 11:09 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 110 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G +15%
31:30 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G +4%
83.6 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2017
Release date September 2021 September 2017
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (85.7%)
3 (14.3%)
Total votes: 21

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 8 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 8 Plus
3. Apple iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 8 Plus
4. Google Pixel 6 or Apple iPhone 8 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or A52s 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 or A52s 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 or A52s 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G or A52s 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or A52s 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or A52s 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish