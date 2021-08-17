Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Google Pixel 6 VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Shows 31% longer battery life (113 vs 86 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Weighs 18 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Supports wireless charging up to 21W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 507K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Reverse charging feature

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1032 and 776 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 138.1% 99.8% PWM 231 Hz 397 Hz Response time 9 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A52s 5G 806 nits Pixel 6 +5% 849 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G +2% 84.9% Pixel 6 83.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android OS size 26 GB 17.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB Pixel 6 +3% 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2021 October 2021 Release date September 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.