Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.