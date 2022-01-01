Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (31:30 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 504K)
  • 26% higher pixel density (512 vs 405 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1100 against 805 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% 97%
PWM 231 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52s 5G
805 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +37%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G
772
Pixel 7 Pro +38%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G
2829
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G
504774
Pixel 7 Pro +59%
803944
CPU 151541 216931
GPU 155010 296692
Memory 78098 134893
UX 118145 152600
Total score 504774 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52s 5G
2463
Pixel 7 Pro +160%
6409
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 14 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 2463 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 12009 11408
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 26 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 15:35 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 110 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G +14%
31:30 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 126°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +6%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2022
Release date September 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22
5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22
10. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish