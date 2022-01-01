Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.