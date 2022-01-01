Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Nova 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Huawei Nova 8

Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
VS
Хуавей Нова 8
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Huawei Nova 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (808 against 550 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (493K versus 444K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Nova 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52s 5G +47%
808 nits
Nova 8
550 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
Nova 8 +5%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Huawei Nova 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 490 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +13%
772
Nova 8
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +7%
2803
Nova 8
2615
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +11%
493338
Nova 8
444901
CPU 153005 -
GPU 153219 -
Memory 72604 -
UX 113850 -
Total score 493338 444901
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52s 5G +16%
2466
Nova 8
2133
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 14 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 2466 2133
PCMark 3.0 score 12028 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr
Nova 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB
Nova 8
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 December 2020
Release date September 2021 January 2021
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
