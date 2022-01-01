Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Nova 9 SE – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Huawei Nova 9 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (493K versus 253K)
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (808 against 501 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Nova 9 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52s 5G +61%
808 nits
Nova 9 SE
501 nits
Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
Nova 9 SE +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Huawei Nova 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +97%
772
Nova 9 SE
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +70%
2803
Nova 9 SE
1649
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +94%
493338
Nova 9 SE
253891
CPU 153005 73736
GPU 153219 51302
Memory 72604 71975
UX 113850 56653
Total score 493338 253891
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52s 5G +449%
2466
Nova 9 SE
449
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2466 449
PCMark 3.0 score 12028 6030
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 12
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2022
Release date September 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

