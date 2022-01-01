Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.