Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.