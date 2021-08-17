Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Infinix Note 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Infinix Note 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 89% higher maximum brightness (796 against 421 nits)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 348K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro Shows 13% longer battery life (128 vs 113 hours)

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Infinix Note 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 138.1% - PWM 231 Hz - Response time 9 ms 20.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy A52s 5G +89% 796 nits Note 10 Pro 421 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9% Note 10 Pro 84.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A52s 5G +75% 764 Note 10 Pro 436 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A52s 5G +149% 2795 Note 10 Pro 1122 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A52s 5G +44% 502664 Note 10 Pro 348779 CPU 154688 91164 GPU 154661 92467 Memory 78775 66848 UX 116090 101279 Total score 502664 348779 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A52s 5G 2468 Note 10 Pro n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Graphics score 2468 - PCMark 3.0 score 12144 - AnTuTu Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 7.6 OS size 26 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 6912 x 9216 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB Note 10 Pro +2% 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 May 2021 Release date September 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.