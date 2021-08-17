Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (796 against 467 nits)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 350K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Shows 13% longer battery life (128 vs 113 hours)

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 138.1% - PWM 231 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A52s 5G +70% 796 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 10 OS size 26 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 October 2021 Release date September 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.