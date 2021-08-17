Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Infinix Note 11 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (796 against 467 nits)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 350K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (128 vs 113 hours)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52s 5G +70%
796 nits
Note 11 Pro
467 nits
Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +56%
2795
Note 11 Pro
1788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +44%
502664
Note 11 Pro
350272
CPU 154688 -
GPU 154661 -
Memory 78775 -
UX 116090 -
Total score 502664 350272
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2468 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12144 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 10
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52s 5G
12:38 hr
Note 11 Pro +40%
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52s 5G +35%
19:29 hr
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52s 5G +11%
35:20 hr
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 October 2021
Release date September 2021 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

