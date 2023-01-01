Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (799 against 681 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|138.1%
|-
|PWM
|231 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
766
Edge Plus (2022) +55%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
Edge Plus (2022) +30%
3621
|CPU
|154271
|-
|GPU
|151603
|-
|Memory
|79637
|-
|UX
|118978
|-
|Total score
|503599
|-
|Max surface temperature
|47.9 °C
|-
|Stability
|98%
|62%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|49 FPS
|Graphics score
|2463
|8232
|Web score
|10272
|12446
|Video editing
|7094
|7660
|Photo editing
|25763
|34547
|Data manipulation
|9245
|11599
|Writing score
|13625
|17986
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|26 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|0:53 hr
|Web browsing
|09:19 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:35 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:10 hr
|-
|Standby
|110 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
120
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|January 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.
