Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Edge Plus (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (799 against 681 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Edge Plus (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52s 5G +17%
799 nits
Edge Plus (2022)
681 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Motorola Edge Plus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 154271 -
GPU 151603 -
Memory 79637 -
UX 118978 -
Total score 503599 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C -
Stability 98% 62%
Graphics test 14 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 2463 8232
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A52s 5G
12009
Edge Plus (2022) +23%
14722
Web score 10272 12446
Video editing 7094 7660
Photo editing 25763 34547
Data manipulation 9245 11599
Writing score 13625 17986
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
9. Google Pixel 6a vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish