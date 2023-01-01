Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (799 against 681 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (799 against 681 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 138.1% - PWM 231 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52s 5G +17% 799 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP52 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9% Edge Plus (2022) +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 68 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:19 hr - Watching video 15:35 hr - Gaming 05:10 hr - Standby 110 hr - General battery life Galaxy A52s 5G 31:30 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Edge Plus (2022) 120 Video quality Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Edge Plus (2022) 105 Generic camera score Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Edge Plus (2022) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2021 January 2022 Release date September 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.