Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
VS
Моторола Мото Эдж 30 Нео
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (31:30 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 409K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Supports wireless charging up to 5W
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (1011 against 806 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% 95.5%
PWM 231 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52s 5G
806 nits
Edge 30 Neo +25%
1011 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
Edge 30 Neo +3%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 506
GPU clock 490 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +41%
2812
Edge 30 Neo
1997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +22%
498794
Edge 30 Neo
409873
CPU 151674 120669
GPU 154573 101658
Memory 71728 72120
UX 118916 112794
Total score 498794 409873
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2464 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12014 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 26 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 15:35 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 110 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G +10%
31:30 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB
Edge 30 Neo +5%
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2022
Release date September 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

