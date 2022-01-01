Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Moto G72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Motorola Moto G72

VS
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Motorola Moto G72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G72, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 368K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 772 and 565 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G72
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Moto G72

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52s 5G
805 nits
Moto G72
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
Moto G72
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Motorola Moto G72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +37%
772
Moto G72
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +58%
2829
Moto G72
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +37%
504774
Moto G72
368023
CPU 151541 -
GPU 155010 -
Memory 78098 -
UX 118145 -
Total score 504774 368023
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2463 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12009 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr
Moto G72
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB
Moto G72
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2022
Release date September 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G72.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
