Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro

VS
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 405 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (903 against 802 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 90.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52s 5G
802 nits
8 Pro +13%
903 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
8 Pro +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G
781
8 Pro +17%
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G
2798
8 Pro +22%
3420
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
8 Pro
688250
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 April 2020
Release date September 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 488 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

