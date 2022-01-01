Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.