Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (496K versus 362K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (803 against 591 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% 99.9%
PWM 231 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52s 5G +36%
803 nits
A94 5G
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
A94 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +24%
777
A94 5G
625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +46%
2818
A94 5G
1929
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +37%
496453
A94 5G
362951
CPU 153005 102790
GPU 153219 98947
Memory 72604 71773
UX 113850 88498
Total score 496453 362951
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52s 5G +54%
2466
A94 5G
1598
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 2466 1598
PCMark 3.0 score 12023 7133
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 26 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52s 5G
12:38 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52s 5G
19:29 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52s 5G
35:20 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB
A94 5G +10%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 April 2021
Release date September 2021 May 2021
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

